Watertown man arrested for kidnapping 18 month old, assaulting woman

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man has been charged after allegedly kidnapping an 18 month old baby and leaving the state.
Cortland City Police were called to a Speedway at 1:20 a.m. for a 911 hang-up. A woman had entered the store, claiming her boyfriend had assaulted her, before locking herself in a storage closet in the back of the store.
When police arrived, the 26-year-old woman told police her boyfriend, Jeremy L. Flowers, 34, from Watertown, had forced her and her 18 month old daughter into her Nissan Altima during a fight in Utica.
When police went to the parking lot to find the car, it was gone. Video surveillance from the store shows Flowers driving away with the baby when the woman ran towards the back of the store.
The woman said she was told by Flowers that they were going to Atlanta, Georgia, and accused her of cheating.
The woman told police Flowers began punching her, held a knife to her face, and threatened to kill her. She also alleged Flowers hit her daughter on top of the head twice.
The woman said she tried calling Utica Police, but Flowers took her phone.
Officials were able to track Flowers as he drove south on I-81 through Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police stopped Flowers, and he was taken into custody.
The baby was not hurt.
Flowers was arraigned in Pennsylvania and is being held without bail. He is currently on supervised parole in New York.
Flowers was charged with the following:
- Kidnapping in the Second Degree
- Grand Larceny in the Third Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree
- Assault in the Third Degree
- Menacing in the Second Degree
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
