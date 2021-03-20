Brazilian COVID-19 strain found in New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo announced Saturday that a New York resident has been diagnosed with the Brazilian variant of the Coronavirus.
This is the first discovery of the P.1 strain in the state.
The case was identified by scientists at Mount Sinai hospital in New York City and verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories.
The resident is in their 90′s and lives in Brooklyn. They have no history of traveling.
The Department of Health is working with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to learn more information about the patient and potential contacts.
“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health,” Governor Cuomo said.
“While it’s normal for a virus to mutate, the best way to protect yourself is to continue to wear a well-fitted mask, avoid large crowds, social distance, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”
The P.1 variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January 2021. The CDC reports 48 cases nationwide.
The P.1 variant is a “variant of concern.” Officials say there is evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease, and the potential for reduced effectiveness of treatments and vaccines. However, researchers at the University of Oxford recently released non-peer reviewed data that indicates the P.1 variant may be less resistant to the current vaccines than originally believed.
