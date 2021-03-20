Child Advocacy Center selling pinwheels to prevent child abuse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York is asking you to help prevent child abuse, by doing something as simple as buying a pinwheel.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to show how many children are in need of assistance, the non-profit puts out one pinwheel for each case of child abuse in the area.
Seeing the pinwheels is a stark reminder that we may not realize what’s happening in our own backyards.
You can buy a single pinwheel for $5, a bouquet for $15 or fill your entire lawn for $100.
The VAC hopes to have 1014 pinwheels purchased by March 26, so there is one to represent each child in crisis.
Payments can be mailed to the Child Advocacy Center, checks should be made out to the Victims Assistance Center.
You can pick up your pinwheels April 1.
