CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” Bessette, 88, of Canton died in the company of family on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Betty was born July 5, 1932 in Canton, a daughter of the late Winifred and Gladys (Jock) Fullerton. She worked retail, primarily for P&C Supermarkets, with the exception of the time spent working at home raising her children. Betty retired from P&C at the age of 60. Her most cherished time was spent with her children and grandchildren, following sports games and the kids while they played softball, even to the Old Timers League. She and her beloved Warren would follow them anywhere to watch them play.
Betty loved to cook and bake and take care of her sons and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles in her spare time.
Betty is survived by her children, Harry C. “Chuck” (Andrea) James; Robert “Bob” (Sue) James; Randy (Darlene) Bessette; Bryan (Barbara) Bessette; Tammy Bessette and Warren Jr. (Robin) Bessette; Grandchildren Stephanie, Megan, Heather and Sarah, Michael, Ryan and Tyler, Brittani and Bailee, Tasha, Justin, Nash and Alexis and great-grandchildren Lenox and Wren. Also surviving are a sister, Sue Cox and a brother, Wayne Fullerton.
She was predeceased by her husband Warren on February 13, 2021 and by a sister, Norma Wilcox.
Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church 68, Court Street; Canton, New York 13617.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Canton, with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor, celebrating.
Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Elizabeth “Betty” Bessette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
