Elizabeth “Betty” Bessette, 88, of Canton

Betty was born July 5, 1932 in Canton, a daughter of the late Winifred and Gladys (Jock) Fullerton. She worked retail, primarily for P&C Supermarkets, with the exception of the time spent working at home raising her children. Betty retired from P&C at the age of 60. Her most cherished time was spent with her children and grandchildren, following sports games and the kids while they played softball, even to the Old Timers League. She and her beloved Warren would follow them anywhere to watch them play.