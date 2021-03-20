Friday Sports: Saints Hockey in ECAC Title Game

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time since 2001, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence are back in the ECAC championship game after beating Colgate 5-4 in overtime at Appleton Arena Thursday night.
Ending that 20 year gap is special for players like senior defenseman Dylan Woolf, who stuck with a program that only won 14 games his first 2 seasons and went through a head coaching change and a change in culture.
”It’s been a great 4 years, tough 4 years. But to have a finish like this, to be surrounded by the guys we have here in the locker room- Coaching staff has been incredible the past 2 seasons and really everything that we’ve gone through this year has continued to make us stronger as people both on and off the ice,” said Woolf.
The Saints doubled their conference win total this season and have already surpassed last years win total.
Despite the shortened season and only 4 teams playing in the ECAC this season, the players realize how impressive and important the turnaround has been for the program.
”We’ve gone kinda from the bottom sort of towards the top but to be expected with our freshman that came in. Those guys are talented. The sophomore class took a huge step forward. They played a lot last year as freshman, so we had a lot of experience coming in and our leaders with Callum Cusinato and Dylan Woolf. Those guys are unbelievable. We learned so much from them,” said Cameron Buhl, sophomore forward.
”I just think it speaks to our team. We love the adversity, we welcome it and always strive for greatness is what Coach Brekke says, so- kind of never give up attitude,” said freshman defenseman Tucker McIntosh.
The Saints find themselves one win away from an ECAC title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. But in order for that to happen, they must first get through a Quinnipiac team they went 1-4-1 against this season with 2 of those losses 1 goal contests.
”Well, they’re talented and they make a lot of plays. Their power plays dangerous. You know, right from the start, discipline is gonna be important. We can’t give them opportunities on the power play cause they’re deadly lethal in that area and managing pucks is gonna be important. They’re really good with transition, make a lot of plays on the line rush, so managing the puck and securing it and putting it in good areas is gonna be important going into that game,” said St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey Coach Brent Brekke.
