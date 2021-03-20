Friday Sports: Saints Hockey in ECAC Title Game

”Well, they’re talented and they make a lot of plays. Their power plays dangerous. You know, right from the start, discipline is gonna be important. We can’t give them opportunities on the power play cause they’re deadly lethal in that area and managing pucks is gonna be important. They’re really good with transition, make a lot of plays on the line rush, so managing the puck and securing it and putting it in good areas is gonna be important going into that game,” said St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey Coach Brent Brekke.