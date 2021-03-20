John M. Sardegna, 77, of Massena

John was born on June 7, 1943 in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late James and Josephine (Salgado) Sardegna. He attended school at Danbury High in Connecticut, graduating in 1962 and later attended West Connecticut University. John married Dale Mottola on April 29, 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He worked at Amphenol Corporation in Connecticut as a Lathe Operator for several years. John later relocated to Massena and worked at Clopman’s Furniture Store, was a self-employed handyman and drove Taxi in the 80′s for a short time. He later worked at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena where he was the Sexton for many years. John then started at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino as a line Cook. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, watching old movies and spending time with his beloved pets, Bruno and Dough Boy.