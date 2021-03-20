John M. Sardegna, 77, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - John M. Sardegna, 77, of Hubbard Road, Massena, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Massena Hospital.
John was born on June 7, 1943 in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late James and Josephine (Salgado) Sardegna. He attended school at Danbury High in Connecticut, graduating in 1962 and later attended West Connecticut University. John married Dale Mottola on April 29, 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He worked at Amphenol Corporation in Connecticut as a Lathe Operator for several years. John later relocated to Massena and worked at Clopman’s Furniture Store, was a self-employed handyman and drove Taxi in the 80′s for a short time. He later worked at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena where he was the Sexton for many years. John then started at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino as a line Cook. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, watching old movies and spending time with his beloved pets, Bruno and Dough Boy.
John is survived his former spouse, Dale Mottola; a son, Christopher Sardengna of Massena; two daughters, Leona Ashley and companion Robert Scott, Tracy and husband Tobey Premo, all of Massena; four grandchildren, Brandon Ashley, Jonathan Ashley, Samantha Ashley and Rebecca Ashley; a sister, Susan Farley of Florida; his companion’s children, Bobbi Joe Lytle and Nicole Lytle. He was predeceased by a half-sister, Carmella Gutierrez and his longtime companion, Carole Queor.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena. Services will be held privately for the family. Entombment will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.