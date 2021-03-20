Nancy Elaine LaFave, 83, of Philadelphia

Nancy leaves behind a legacy of those who loved her dearly: three children, loving son, Vernon W. LaFave (Gina Taylor) of Philadelphia, NY; daughter Susan LaFave of Roanoke, VA; daughter Kimberly LaFave and her husband Scott of Ontario, NY; AFS daughter Karin Posch of Bad Gams, Austria; 5 grandchildren: Joel (Chelsea), Luke (Gaby), Jessie (Robby), Lacey (Phillip) and Kassie; and 6 great-grandchildren: Dominic, Aaliyah, Laken, Kennedy, Kyle and William; sister-in-law Beverly Sampson of Philadelphia, NY, brother-in-law William LaFave of Sun City West, AZ, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.