One business man is bringing new life to old buildings

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One north country businessman has a passion for turning old, lifeless buildings into hip new eateries, and he’s looking for more opportunities.
Ryan Chaif has been breathing life into old buildings for a while now and his latest makeover is Hop Dogs in Lowville, a spot he redesigned to sell hotdogs and his line of beverages: Skewed Brewing.
Chaif says the building he moved into definitely needed some TLC, but he says that kind of challenge and character old buildings bring is what makes them so great to revive.
Hop Dogs now has a shiny new feel to it and Chaif says he’s not done yet.
“We think there’s a lot of potential with these old buildings in other communities in the surrounding areas. We think we could breathe new life into them, you know, and were looking to do it in other communities out there so if there’s other communities that have abandoned buildings or spaces that area available, or spaces that are available, we’d love to look at them and maybe work out some sort of partnership there,” said Chaif.
Chaif says utilizing older buildings also brings a charm to the downtown area of communities and can increase tourism. Hop Dogs officially opened on Wednesday.
