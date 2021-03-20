Small business pop up shops in Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some north country small business owners took advantage of the first day of Spring.
Five different vendors set up a Spring Pop Up Shop in the Sackets Harbor Ballroom on Saturday. Products ranged from sweet treats and decorative signs to therapeutic soaps and insulated coozies for drinks of all sizes.
Owner of Wise Designs, Shanae Wiseman, was the one who put this together. She says small businesses like these struggled throughout the pandemic. She wanted to give them an opportunity to showcase products made in our own backyards.
“Coming to an event like this, you’re going to see the products in person and hopefully find some new small business that you love their products that they put a lot of passion and love into making,” said Wiseman.
Wiseman says this is the first of two pop ups. The next one will take place from 3 to 7 PM Saturday, March 27th featuring a different group of small businesses.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.