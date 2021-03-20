St. Lawrence River named best place to fish in the country

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Abu Garcia is a leading name in fishing equipment, and the company just named the St. Lawrence River as the best place to fish in the country!
The company released it’s top ten fishery picks Wednesday, with the St. Lawrence River at the number one spot.
The Abu Garcia VP of Marketing said “in a country full of amazing angling opportunities coast to coast, these are the places that really shine.”
The Town of Massena responded to the first place ranking by announcing they will start a “season of excitement” this year with six major fishing tournaments on the newly renovated Massena Intake.
Massena Town Supervisor Steve O’Shaughnessy says Massena is excited for the grand opening of the intake which will happen sometime in May.
Don Meissner, Massena’s Tourism Director says “this announcement from Abu Garcia is not only the result of our decade-long effort to promote the North Country, but it further enhances all of the important work that Massena has done to redefine the community as a tourist destination for anglers and their families.”
The Season of Excitement tournaments will be held from June to October, closing out with the Massena Town’s Big Bass Blowout event in october.
