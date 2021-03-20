Wavabelle G. Randall Newtown, 94, of Parishville

She and her husband, Elmer, owned and operated Elmer Randall Trucking for many years. In her younger years, she loved to snowmobile with Elmer with the Parishville Pacemakers. She enjoyed gardening, making quilts with her sisters and sister-in-law. Wavabella and Rollie delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for many years. She loved going to senior citizen dances and functions and camping. Wavabelle tenderly cared for her large family, preparing the meals and table for all that entered her home for over 30 years. She had a strong spirit, worked harder than anyone could know and always had a smile. She will be dearly missed by her family and hundreds of friends.