Wavabelle G. Randall Newtown, 94, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wavabelle G. Randall Newtown, 94, a longtime resident of Parishville, passed away Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Wavabelle was born on July 5, 1926 in the Town of Lawrence, the daughter of Frank and Maude (Jock) Moody. She attended rural schools on Water Street in Nicholville. On October 18, 1943, she married Elmer E. Randall, they were blessed with 12 children. He predeceased her in 1976. She later married Rollie A. Newtown on August 9, 1997. He predeceased her on January 21, 2000.
She and her husband, Elmer, owned and operated Elmer Randall Trucking for many years. In her younger years, she loved to snowmobile with Elmer with the Parishville Pacemakers. She enjoyed gardening, making quilts with her sisters and sister-in-law. Wavabella and Rollie delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for many years. She loved going to senior citizen dances and functions and camping. Wavabelle tenderly cared for her large family, preparing the meals and table for all that entered her home for over 30 years. She had a strong spirit, worked harder than anyone could know and always had a smile. She will be dearly missed by her family and hundreds of friends.
Wavabelle is survived by her children and their spouses, Elbridge F. and Bonnie (Crossman) Randall of Parishville; Robina J. and Robert J. Conklin of West Parishville; Beverly A. Randall Ghostlaw of Massena; Sharon L. and Ernie Scovil of Parishville; Joseph V. Randall of West Parishville; Timothy T. and Charlene Randall of West Parishville; Raymond Randall of West Parishville; Venessa L. and Larry Oakes of Brasher Falls; and Anne M. Randall of Norfolk; her son-in-law, Kenneth Mitchell of Hannawa Falls; 20 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Hazel Mitchell in 2012; two sons, Norman Randall in 1950 and Eugene Randall in 1990; two granddaughters, Kimberly Barney and Debbie Matthews; her brothers, Lyle and Norman Moody; and her sisters, Loretta Burdick, Evelyn Bray, and Harriett Hyde.
Friends may call Wednesday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be held later in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.
Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Parishville Fire Department.
Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
