Welcoming Spring with great weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday is the start of Spring and we will be kicking it off with a lot of sunshine.
A strong area of high pressure has moved in which will keep us nice and dry most of the week ahead.
Saturday will feature clear skies which is expected to last until Wednesday.
Highs most of the week will be in the 50s and 60s with the expectation of Saturday when we will stay in the 40s.
Rain will come back into the forecast on Wednesday and last off and on until Friday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.