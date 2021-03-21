Amber Alert issued for missing Waco, Texas, girl in immediate danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Alejandra Castro. (Source: Missingkids.org)
By KWTX Staff | March 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT - Updated March 21 at 11:43 AM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old Waco girl.

The missing girl, 16-year-old Alejandra Castro, is believed to be in immediate or grave danger.

She is described as a white girl with brown eyes and black hair.

She weighs around 140 pounds and is 5′5.″ She was last seen wearing glasses, a white crop top, an Ariat Jacket with a Mexico flag on the back and blue jeans.

Castro was last seen at South 20th Street and Connor Ave, Waco, TX, at 01:25 AM on Sunday morning.

Call (254) 750-7596 to report information to the Waco Police Department.

