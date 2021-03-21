CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ann L. Dorr, 73, of Clayton passed away at her home on Friday, March 19, 2021 under the care of Hospice and her loving family.
Ann was born in Watertown on January 10, 1948, daughter of Glyndon F. “Soapy” and Alberta Gale Denesha and was a graduate of Clayton High School. On August 23, 1967 she married John J. Dorr at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. Leo Wiley officiating.
She was a service clerk for the T. I. Bridge Authority and also waitressed at Yazell’s Restaurant for 29 years. She enjoyed bowling on the Yazell team, quilting, making doll clothing, and spending time with her family.
Along with her husband, John, Ann is survived by her son and his wife Christopher J. and Maria Dorr, Riverhead, Long Island; three grandchildren, Sabina and Christopher Costantini, and the twins Christopher J. “CJ” Dorr, Jr. and Mackenzie Dorr; two great grandchildren, Giulianna and Calina; three siblings, Glen and Anna Denesha, FL, Allen and Amy Denesha, Clayton, and Jane Parker, Chaumont; one aunt Marjourie Youngs; several nieces and nephews and their families and several cousins. Ann was predeceased by her brother-in-law Richard Parker.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 26, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Ann’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
