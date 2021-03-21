Brush fire destroys unoccupied Clayton trailer

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A brush fire in Clayton destroyed a trailer Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to a call of a fire at 33220 Sam Adams Road just before 1 PM Sunday. It was quickly knocked down.
Officials on scene say they believe the family at that address was burning trash in the yard when the wind caught the fire and it began to spread.
The blaze burned over an acre of the backyard and destroyed an old trailer that was not being occupied.
Officials say it is a relief the wind was not blowing towards the family’s home because the outcome could have been a lot different.
No injuries have been reported.
