Carlos M. Jacobs, 60, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Carlos M. Jacobs, 60, of State Route 37, passed away on March 20, 2021 at home while under the care of Hospice.
Carlos was born on November 11, 1960 in Massena, New York, the son of Charles and Alberta “Linda” (Arquette) Jacobs. He attended Salmon River School graduating in 1979. Carlos joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a Combat Engineer and was later honorably discharged after 4 years. He worked as a janitor at Akwesasne Mohawk School for several years and later relocated to Rochester New York. Carlos started working at a Scrap Yard with his brother as well as various Construction jobs throughout the years. Most recently he work at PEKO Precision Products, Inc in Rochester as a CNC Operator. Carlos was a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department for 5 years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and his favorite teams, the Buffalo Sabers and Oakland Raiders.
Carlos is survived by his father, Charles Jacobs of Akwesasne; three brothers, Christopher and Jennifer Jacobs of Dansville, NY, Clinton and Lucy Jacobs of Akwesasne, Curtis and Suzy Jacobs of Akwesasne; a God daughter, Paige Jacobs and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Jacobs and a brother, Charles M. Jacobs.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm and 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
The family would like to thank Lucy Jacobs for the care she provided to Carlos. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department or Hospice of the North Country.
Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldonfh.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.