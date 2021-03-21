Carlos M. Jacobs, 60, of Akwesasne

Carlos was born on November 11, 1960 in Massena, New York, the son of Charles and Alberta “Linda” (Arquette) Jacobs. He attended Salmon River School graduating in 1979. Carlos joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany as a Combat Engineer and was later honorably discharged after 4 years. He worked as a janitor at Akwesasne Mohawk School for several years and later relocated to Rochester New York. Carlos started working at a Scrap Yard with his brother as well as various Construction jobs throughout the years. Most recently he work at PEKO Precision Products, Inc in Rochester as a CNC Operator. Carlos was a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department for 5 years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and his favorite teams, the Buffalo Sabers and Oakland Raiders.