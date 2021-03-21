Community comes together to clean up Gouverneur Boxing Club following fire

BALMAT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Boxing Club swapped out boxing gloves for rubber gloves Sunday to clean up the mess left by a devastating fire.
Nearly 100 volunteers and club members started scrubbing walls and floors and removing damaged equipment before sunrise Sunday morning.
The club in Balmat went up in flames on Thursday.
State Police are investigating the blaze as arson.
Club owner Gordon Griffith says the support he’s received since the fire has been overwhelming.
“The whole boxing team is here, and to see, you know, two days ago, neighbors literally crying and upset until today they’re laughing, they’re joking, they’re working their butts off, working together like a team it’s awesome,” said Griffith.
Griffith hopes to put a fresh coat of paint on the walls as early as Sunday night, and if all goes well, the club could reopen in about a month.
