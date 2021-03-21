Dry Hill: Last day to hit the slopes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we welcome Spring, we say fair well to ski season at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown.
Today was the last day to hit the hill. Some skiers and snowboarders bundled up, while others went down in shorts.
Dry Hill’s owner reflects back on the abnormal season:
“The season was phenomenal. Because of the COVID restrictions, it was a challenge. But on top of that, because the weather was just right and there wasn’t that much to do, we were seeing record crowds over and over,” said Dry Hill owner Tim McAtee.
McAtee says Dry Hill Ski Area saw a big boost to ski school this season. Typically 700-800 hundred people sign up. This season that number nearly doubled.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.