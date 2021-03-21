Kenneth J. Barkley, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Kenneth J. Barkley are saddened to share his passing, which took place on Friday March 19, 2021 at his family home surrounded by the ones he loved.
The family has entrusted arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid
Friends and family may call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Tuesday March 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Scotch Presbyterian Cemetery, Waddington. Those who will be attendance will practice social distancing and required to wear face coverings.
Kenneth was born to the late Donald and Carmen (Hunter) Barkley in Ogdensburg, NY on March 16, 1952. Ken attended Madrid-Waddington High School, where he first began to take interest in auto mechanics and auto body repair while studding at BOCES. Shortly after graduating he married the love of his life Margaret “Peg” Harper on July 11, 1970 at the Waddington United Methodist Church. In Ken’s younger years, he worked for a variety of automotive garages and dealerships. Scotty Gas in Ogdensburg with his father Donald, The Seaway Plymouth in Massena, Collins Ford in Ogdensburg, Brown’s Dodge in Canton, and later retiring from LeBerge & Curtis in Canton in 2014. In his free time, Ken enjoyed spending time as a member at the Stony Brook Hunting Club, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, restoring classic and vintage automobiles, hunting and most especially spending time with his loving family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Peg of 50 years, their daughter Gloria Simmons and husband Brad of Ogdensburg a granddaughter Kendra Barkley and fiancé E.J. Worden of Ogdensburg and great-grandson Ryker Worden. Ken is also survived by his siblings; Diana and Mike Jackson of Schoharie, NY, Sandra and David French of DeRidder, LA, Sharon and John Ross of Lisbon, NY, Charles and Monica Barkley of Madrid, NY, Barbara and Roger Taylor of Madrid, NY and Brian Barkley of Waddington, NY.
Ken is also survived by a sister in-law Vicky Harper of Morley, NY, brother in-laws; David and Linda Harper of Texas, John Harper of Cincinnatus, NY and Lee Harper of Florida along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken is predeceased by his brothers Fred, David and Kevin Barkley. As per the wishes of the Barkley family, instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Family and friends are encouraged to share stories, photos and memories of Ken, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
