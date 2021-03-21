Kenneth J. Barkley, of Lisbon

Kenneth was born to the late Donald and Carmen (Hunter) Barkley in Ogdensburg, NY on March 16, 1952. Ken attended Madrid-Waddington High School, where he first began to take interest in auto mechanics and auto body repair while studding at BOCES. Shortly after graduating he married the love of his life Margaret “Peg” Harper on July 11, 1970 at the Waddington United Methodist Church. In Ken’s younger years, he worked for a variety of automotive garages and dealerships. Scotty Gas in Ogdensburg with his father Donald, The Seaway Plymouth in Massena, Collins Ford in Ogdensburg, Brown’s Dodge in Canton, and later retiring from LeBerge & Curtis in Canton in 2014. In his free time, Ken enjoyed spending time as a member at the Stony Brook Hunting Club, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, restoring classic and vintage automobiles, hunting and most especially spending time with his loving family and friends.