Randy L. Robinson, 58, of Brier Hill

BRIER HILL, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Brave men may not live forever but cautious men do not live at all”-Randy L. Robinson age 58 of Brier Hill lived a life being his own person, seeking adventure in his favorite pastimes and being fearless. Sadly, Randy passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Surviving are his wife Sue, a son Bryant both of Brier Hill; brothers Kevin (Michelle) Robinson of GA, Barry Robinson of DePauville; sisters Sue (Bob) Gerrish of Florida, Becky (Tad) Remi of Ogdensburg, Tammy (Wayne) Bishop of Ogdensburg, MaryBeth Joanette of Brier Hill; mother-in-law Carol Felt of Hammond; sisters-in-law Cheryl Felt (Thomas Scharf) of Malone & Florida, Meribeth Felt (Mickeal Stoutenger) of Plattsburgh and Allison Felt (Jamie Henderson) of Macomb; and brother- in- law Michael Felt (Caroline) of Hudson Falls; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Mildred Paige and Daniel Robinson; his father- in -law Clifford Felt, two brothers Thomas Robertson & Brian Robinson; a sister Nancy Tayler.
Randy was born on August 8, 1962 in Potsdam NY, a son of Daniel & Mildred (France) Robinson. He graduated from Morristown Central School and entered the US Army in 1982. He was stationed in Texas and Louisiana and was deployed to Korea and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1985. In 1983, he married Susan C. Felt on July 22 in Texas. They returned to Brier Hill in 1985 and have resided in the area for their married life. Randy worked at Acco Brands in Ogdensburg for 34 years as a fork lift operator, and retired in September of 2020.
Randy was a friend to all. He was the unofficial mayor of Brier Hill, where he was recognized for his quick wit and outrageous sense of humor; he kept his friends laughing for hours telling stories and entertaining in his garage. He had a funny nickname for everyone. He was an avid outdoorsman and all deer, turkey and fish lived in fear of him and accurate skills with a gun, crossbow or fishing pole. Randy’s other hobby, gardening produced his beloved “African tomatoes” along with zucchini, beans and pumpkins. For many years, Randy whacked and hacked his way around the golf course playing in the men’s league at Langbrook Meadows. One of his favorite moments golfing was when he masterfully aced a hole in one in September 2016. Randy was a deadeye accurate shot in cornhole. He and Sue enjoyed going to wineries and breweries and they were always up for an adventure! He will be missed by his favorite snakes “Siskel & Ebert” who kept him company and he enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints football games with them. Always remember that Randy truly loved life, lived to the fullest so please raise a glass, rock out to AC/DC and let the good times roll.
In keeping with Randy’s wishes, memorial contributions can be made to the Blake Lake or Chippewa Bay Fish & Game Club or St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.