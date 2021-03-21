Randy L. Robinson, 58, of Brier Hill

Randy was a friend to all. He was the unofficial mayor of Brier Hill, where he was recognized for his quick wit and outrageous sense of humor; he kept his friends laughing for hours telling stories and entertaining in his garage. He had a funny nickname for everyone. He was an avid outdoorsman and all deer, turkey and fish lived in fear of him and accurate skills with a gun, crossbow or fishing pole. Randy’s other hobby, gardening produced his beloved “African tomatoes” along with zucchini, beans and pumpkins. For many years, Randy whacked and hacked his way around the golf course playing in the men’s league at Langbrook Meadows. One of his favorite moments golfing was when he masterfully aced a hole in one in September 2016. Randy was a deadeye accurate shot in cornhole. He and Sue enjoyed going to wineries and breweries and they were always up for an adventure! He will be missed by his favorite snakes “Siskel & Ebert” who kept him company and he enjoyed watching the New Orleans Saints football games with them. Always remember that Randy truly loved life, lived to the fullest so please raise a glass, rock out to AC/DC and let the good times roll.