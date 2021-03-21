Robert J. Keggins, 82, of Watertown

Robert was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a member of its Holy Name Society, and served as an Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed volunteering at church functions especially the chicken barbeques and he was a dedicated Bingo worker. He was a member of the American Legion, Felts Mills until it closed and then became a life member of the American Legion, Brownville. Robert was a former member of the Northside Improvement League, a 47 year member of the National Campers and Hikers Assoc. (NCHA), and a 55 year member of the American Bowling Congress (ABC) and held several offices in each. He loved to bowl and was an honorary member of the 300 and the 700 Clubs through the ABC. Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, home improvements, wood crafts, bird feeding, playing different puzzle games on the computer, and was an avid NASCAR fan. But most of all, loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family.