Saturday Sports: Skating Saints win ECAC Championship

”Well, obviously an exciting one. I thought our guys were just resilient all the way through. You guys know. I’ve talked to a bunch of guys, that’s the term we’ve used all year long with this group, and you know they’re comfortable in 1 goal games, they’re comfortable being ahead, comfortable being behind, and I think that really kind of helped us going into the overtime. You got a team that’s obviously highly touted, highly skilled, had a great season. There’s a lot of pressure when you go into overtime and our guys really put the hammer down in the overtime. I was pretty excited for them,” said St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke.