Saturday Sports: Skating Saints win ECAC Championship

HAMDEN, C.T. (WWNY) - A bid to the NCAA Men’s Division 1 Hockey Tournament was on the line Saturday afternoon in Hamden, Connecticut, where the Bobcats of Quinnipiac hosted the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence.
The Saints making their first appearance in the ECAC title game since 2001.
Just 3:07 into this one, St. Lawrence takes the lead when Kaden Pickering slaps the rebound past Keith Petruzelli. Score: 1-0 Saints after 1 period.
Quinnipiac ties it up in the 2nd period when Odeen Tufto scores from the tough angle, tying the game at 1. 12 seconds later, Quinnipiac takes the lead when Wyatt Bongiovanni unloads a rocket. Score: 2-1 Bobcats.
Late in the 3rd, the Saints tie it when Justin Paul jumps on the loose puck and sticks it home. The score was 2 all and it’s on to overtime.
3:44 into overtime, David Jankowski lights the lamp for the game winner and the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence win their first ECAC tournament championship since 2001 with a 3-2 overtime victory.
”Well, obviously an exciting one. I thought our guys were just resilient all the way through. You guys know. I’ve talked to a bunch of guys, that’s the term we’ve used all year long with this group, and you know they’re comfortable in 1 goal games, they’re comfortable being ahead, comfortable being behind, and I think that really kind of helped us going into the overtime. You got a team that’s obviously highly touted, highly skilled, had a great season. There’s a lot of pressure when you go into overtime and our guys really put the hammer down in the overtime. I was pretty excited for them,” said St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke.
There was plenty of sports action on this first day of Spring with winter sports still taking center stage as several boys’ and girls’ high school basketball contests were on tap.
We begin in Dexter, where the General Brown Lady Lions hosted South Jeff in a girls’ basketball contest.
In the 1st quarter, Karsyn Fields goes hard to the tin for the lay in to put the Lady Lions up 2.
Back the other way, Emma Schafer goes up strong down low tying the game.
Then it was Macy Schultz spotting up and drilling the 3, South Jeff by 3.
Emma Dupee comes up with the miss for the Lady Lions and hits the lay in, General Brown down 8.
Jackie Piddock goes baseline as South Jeff beats General Brown 50-45.
At IHC, the Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown in a battle for bragging rights in the city.
In the 1st quarter, off the steal, Julia Netto finishes with the bucket to put IHC up 2. It was Netto again off another turnover for the basket to put IHC up by 4.
Emily Bombard pulls up and hits the trifecta to put the Lady Cavaliers on top 7.
Kimmy DiLeonardo answers with a 3, but Watertown falls to IHC 53-24.
The St. Lawrence Men’s Lacrosse Team opened their season at Hall-Leet Stadium as they hosted St. John Fisher.
In the 1st quarter, the Saints got the scoring going on Zadoc White’s tally. Score: 1-0 Saints.
Then it was Jack Hennessey with the blast that finds net, 2-0 Saints. In the 2nd quarter the score was 3-1 Saints when Judge Murphy splits the pipes, upping the St. Lawrence lead to 4-1. Now 5-1 Saints, Mark Mahoney scores the first of his 4 goals as St. Lawrence beats St. John Fisher 14-10.
Also in men’s lacrosse, Clarkson University hosted Nazareth.
In the 2nd quarter it was 8-5 Clarkson when Billy Bergan connects, increasing Clarkson’s lead to 9-5.
In the 3rd quarter, 9-6 Clarkson when Jay Considine scores shorthanded to put the Golden Knights up 10-6. It’s Bergan with another goal man down, 1-6 Clarkson. The Golden Knights beat Nazareth 16-8.
In women’s college lacrosse from Hall-Leet Stadium, St. Lawrence hosted Castleton.
In the 1st half, Eliza Keller gets the Lady Saints on the board. Score: 1-0 St. Lawrence. Then it was Isabel Silvia with the rocket. Score: 2-0 Lady Saints.
With the score 4-0, Malia McDonald finds the mark. Score: 5-0 St. Lawrence. Emma Polumbo makes it 7-0. The Lady Saints roll to a 22-1 finish.
In Potsdam, Clarkson hosted SUNY Cortland.
In the 1st half, Kyrsten Stone finds the mark from in close. Score: 1-0 Clarkson. Then it was Julia Lavarnway feeding Sydney Roderick for the tally, Clarkson up 2-0.
Stone gets her 2nd goal of the game a bit later: 3-0 Clarkson. SUNY Cortland takes the lead, winning 12-11.
Saturday Sports Scores
ECAC Men’s Hockey Championship
- St. Lawrence 3, Quinnipiac 2
Girls’ HS Basketball
- South Jeff 50, General Brown 45
- IHC 53, Watertown 24
- Belleville Henderson 31, Sackets Harbor 26
- Potsdam 70, Parishville Hopkinton 21
Boys’ HS Basketball
- General Brown 75, Watertown 64
- South Jeff 62, IHC 43
- Heuvelton 68, Canton 42
- Saranac Lake 73, Tupper Lake 38
- South Lewis 70, Copenhagen 54
Men’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 14, St. John Fisher 10
- Clarkson 16, Nazareth 8
- SUNY Polytechnic 15, SUNY Canton 10
Women’s Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 22, Castleton 1
- SUNY Cortland 12, Clarkson 11
- SUNY Oneonta 22, SUNY Potsdam 1
Boys’ HS Hockey
- OFA 7, Potsdam 2
- Salmon River 3, Malone 0
Girls’ HS Hockey
- Potsdam 9, Massena 1
Girls’ HS Volleyball
- Carthage 3, South Jeff 0
Men’s College Swimming
- Clarkson 162, Skidmore 129
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.