SLC Sheriffs seek help with missing person

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office said Sunday morning it is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Candace Redick of Colton was last seen about 5:30 PM Saturday at the Dollar General store in Colton, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Redick is 42 years old, and was described as being about five feet tall, 105 pounds, blue eyes with blonde and pink hair.
She was wearing black pants, and a black and gray coat with fur.
if you have information, call the Sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222, and reference case number 21S-02934, Deputy Burdett.
