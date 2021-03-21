St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey Season ends with ECAC Hockey Title as coach tests positive for COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Skating Saints of St. Lawrence will not be accepting the ECAC Hockey bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Due to St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke receiving a positive COVID-19 test, the team has to decline in accordance with New York State and NCAA quarantine guidelines.
“I’m extremely sorry that this group has lost the opportunity to compete in the NCAA Tournament,” said St. Lawrence Coach Brent Brekke.
“It was my own test that came back positive today. The roller coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours for everyone is unimaginable. Lase night we are holding a trophy above our heads and today we are shaking our heads in disbelief that the season is over. This hurts. But the one thing that can’t be taken away from this team- they are champions.”
St. Lawrence claimed the conference title with a 3-2 overtime win over Quinnipiac Saturday and finished their season 6-8-3. The 2021 ECAC Hockey title was the seventh in program history, and the first since 2001.
