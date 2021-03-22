Indian River presents ‘Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits’

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students from the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts are presenting a virtual show this month.
Seniors T.J. LaCroix and Adrianna Weldon explained that the show, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” is a series of parodies of Broadway shows.
You can watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.
The virtual performance is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26
Tickets are $5 apiece. You can order them at ircsd.booktix.com. You’ll be sent a link where you can view the performance.
