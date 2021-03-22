Indian River presents ‘Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits’

Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits
By 7 News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 7:54 AM

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students from the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts are presenting a virtual show this month.

Seniors T.J. LaCroix and Adrianna Weldon explained that the show, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits,” is a series of parodies of Broadway shows.

You can watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

The virtual performance is at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26

Tickets are $5 apiece. You can order them at ircsd.booktix.com. You’ll be sent a link where you can view the performance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.