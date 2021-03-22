Lisa J. Rogers, 61, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisa J. Rogers, 61, a resident of Buck Pond Road, unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her son with whom she lived, Brian Kilbury; her sisters, Mary Nocerino of Norwood, Linda (Randall) Cranin of Magnolia, New Jersey, and Beth (Steve) Blanchard of Schenectady; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held April 2, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
