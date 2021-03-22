Massena home up in flames, road closed to traffic

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Crews have responded to a working structure fire in Massena.
A call came in at 8:36 PM of flames showing at 13 Dover Street and the road was closed for a period of time.
You can see from the picture sent to us below, the glow of the fire and smoke are visible from 2 miles away on the opposite side of the Grasse River.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director and Fire Coordinator Matt Denner says no injuries have been reported yet.
Massena Fire Chief Paul Brownell tells us the homeowner was at curb upon crews arriving. He had gotten out uninjured. Brownell says he believes 4 children live there, but couldn’t confirm if they were home at time of fire.
A cause and origin team has been called in to investigate.
Officials say the back side of the home and the attic area received heavy damage.
The fire was put out around 10: 15 PM. However officials continued to watch for hot spots.
7 News reporter Keith Benman is on scene.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.