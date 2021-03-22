N Indiana Ave fire closes several blocks in Watertown Sunday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The area around a home on Watertown’s east side is closed as crews work to put out a structure fire.
First responders were called to 235 N Indiana Avenue around 9:45 PM Sunday night for a fully involved structure fire.
Where N Indiana Avenue crosses Gill Street, Ohio Street, California Avenue and Columbia Street are closed to traffic as crews work to put out the blaze.
It is believed there is a live wire down in the home’s driveway.
The home next door has also been effected as siding has been melted off.
One official tells us everyone made it out of the home, but there was a report of someone getting medical attention for smoke inhalation.
Watertown Fire Department and Fort Drum Fire Department are on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
