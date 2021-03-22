Sunday Sports: ECAC Title proves there’s a bright future for the Skating Saints

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite the disappointing end to the Skating Saints’ season, the turnaround that Brekke and his staff have been able to accomplish only means brighter days ahead for the Saints program.
When Brent Brekke took over the St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey Team less than 2 years ago, he told Saints Hockey fans rebuilding the program wouldn’t happen overnight and asked them to be patient.
”If we do things the right way- and we will- we’ll have the success. And you’ll get the banners. Those things will happen,” said Brekke at his introductory press conference back in June of 2019.
Fast forward to Saturday night, where the Saints upset top seed Quinnipiac in the ECAC championship game 3-2 in overtime to win their 1st ECAC post season title since 2001, punching the Saints ticket to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007 and giving fans that banner.
Brekke says it all begins with the players and the culture and accountability they’ve instilled in the program in the 2 short years under his leadership.
”That’s where the leadership starts is in that locker room. They play hard for each other, they care for one another and it’s just as important for the success of the guy next to them as it is for their own success, and I think that’s how you win championships and they’re committed to each other,” said Brekke.
It’s also a testament to the commitment of players like seniors Callum Cusinato and Dylan Woolf who stayed with the Saints program through a couple of rough years before Brekke took over.
”From the day they came in, they knew we wanted to build a family unit within our locker room and that’s been our focus since last season. Our motto is to strive for greatness. We know that we’re gonna make mistakes, but ultimately at the end of the day our mindset is to strive for greatness and that will put us in situations like we were in this evening,” said senior captain Dylan Woolf.
”They’ve gone through some tough times, there’s no doubt. That senior group has had some tough years and it could be easy just to kind of go through the motions your last year and move on and just deal with it that way, and they wanted success. As much as you don’t know what to expect when you start the season, the goal is always to win a championship,” said Brekke.
Clarkson opened the home portion of it’s baseball season against St. Lawrence at Jack Phillips Stadium.
Bottom of the 2nd, Joe Stockman’s infield single plates Mike Nee. Score: 1-0 Clarkson. Still in the 2nd, Jonathan Irons grounds out to 2nd and Colby Brouillette scores, 2-0 Golden Knights.
At the top of the 4th, Nicholas Butler reaches on a fielders choice, James Cronin crosses, cutting the Clarkson lead to 2-1.
At the top of the 9th, Butler singles to left field and Cronin comes in, tying the game at 2.
That’s the way it stayed until the 17th when Kent Wilson flied out to center field and Mike Mieczkowski tags and scores, giving Clarkson a 3-2 win.
Sunday Sports Scores
College Baseball
- Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 2
- SUNY Oneonta 5, SUNY Canton 2
- SUNY Oneonta 15, SUNY Canton 1
College Softball
- Clarkson 14, St. Lawrence 0
- Clarkson 8, St. Lawrence 3
College Volleyball
- SUNY Delhi 3, SUNY Canton 1
- SUNY Canton 3, SUNY Delhi 2
Women’s College Swimming
- Skidmore 160, Clarkson 131
Girls’ HS Basketball
- Canton 48, Heuvelton 25
