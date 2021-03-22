Sunny & 60s today, same tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re going to have a string of unseasonably warm days.
It starts today. It will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It stays fairly mild overnight. Lows will in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday, with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. It stays warm, though. Highs will be in the low 60s.
It will be in the mid-60s and partly sunny on Thursday.
Rain is forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Temperatures return to around average for the weekend. It will be in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Sunday has a 50 percent chance of mixed precipitation under mostly cloudy skies.
