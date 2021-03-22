Woman allegedly choked while holding child

By 7 News Staff | March 22, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 6:50 AM

LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man is accused of choking a woman while she was holding a child.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 31-year-old Nicholas Pohoreskey left light bruises around the woman’s neck after he allegedly choked her at a town of Leyden home Saturday evening.

Deputies say he also hit the victim several times in the face in front of a different child.

Pohoreskey, deputies say, began fighting and refused to be handcuffed when they told him he was under arrest.

He was placed in custody and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.

