Woman allegedly choked while holding child

LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Port Leyden man is accused of choking a woman while she was holding a child.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 31-year-old Nicholas Pohoreskey left light bruises around the woman’s neck after he allegedly choked her at a town of Leyden home Saturday evening.
Deputies say he also hit the victim several times in the face in front of a different child.
Pohoreskey, deputies say, began fighting and refused to be handcuffed when they told him he was under arrest.
He was placed in custody and charged with third-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest.
