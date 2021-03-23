COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Massena

Please note change in location from the mall’s sports complex to the old TJ Maxx store at the mall.
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health has a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Massena this week.
It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 25 at the old TJ Maxx store at the St. Lawrence Centre.
Vaccinations are for essential workers, people with underlying health conditions, and people 50 and older. Essential workers include public-facing workers in government and nonprofit organizations that provide for people’s needs.
Here’s the link to register and find out more.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.