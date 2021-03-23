One airlifted after crash on Route 12 in town of Martinsburg

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash on Route 12 in the Lewis County town of Martinsburg Tuesday.
Pictures from the scene show a red Jeep and tractor trailer collided. A gray Jeep was also involved in the crash.
It happened shortly before noon.
Route 12 was closed between East Martinsburg and Whitaker roads. The highway was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
Officials said it appears the tractor trailer hit the gray Jeep, causing it to spin out across the road. The other Jeep then struck the tractor trailer.
