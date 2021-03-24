Boxing club receives a giant glove signed by a boxing giant

Gift of a glove
By Mel Busler | March 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:51 AM

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Boxing Club received a special gift that for many years sat at Chez Paris in Alexandria Bay: a big boxing glove that was given to a boxer bigger than life.

John Pepe was in Alexandria Bay picking up a special gift, a giant glove signed by the late Carmen Basilio, a gift from the Cavalario family.

Carmen Basilio was a welterweight and middleweight champion. He won the middleweight crown against Sugar Ray Robinson.

Basilio compiled a record of 56 and 16 with 7 draws. He spent plenty of time in Alexandria Bay, including training for some of his bouts.

The Watertown Boxing Club holds the Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions every year.

Pepe has become a friend of the late boxing champ’s family, which makes this gift even more special.

Now a keepsake will take its spot at the new Watertown Boxing Club site.

