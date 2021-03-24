Gary James Collins, 74, of Parishville

Gary is survived by his wife, Diane and their children, Bruce and Kimberley Collins of Penfield, New York and Nola and Tom Farns of Colton, New York; his grandsons, Jonathan Collins, Tim, Ted, and Ty Farns, and Mitchell and Colin Canfield; his sisters, Susan Winney of Canton and Debra and Mike Planty of Newtown Falls, Ohio; his brother-in-law, Garnet and Carole Barrigar of Winthrop; and many nieces and nephews.