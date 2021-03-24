Highlights & scores: Patriots vs. Golden Knights

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball was among the games people were playing Tuesday night.
Sackets Harbor visited Copenhagen in one contest.
First quarter: Tyler Green stops and pops for 2. Sackets Harbor up 8-4.
- Cody Powis answers with the trey for Copenhagen, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 1.
- Garrett Tufo then nails the baseline J, putting Copenhagen up 1.
- Lucas Graves with the top of the key jumper puts Copenhagen up 3.
- Tyler Green with the move for 2, ties the game for the Patriots.
- Second quarter: Shareed Stokely with the floater in the paint for 2.
- Austin Griner takes it to the hoop for the bucket.
- Nolan Baker pulls up and nails the jumper.
- Dominick Sprague takes it down the lane to the basket.
- Lucas Graves from beyond the arc, all net.
- Clayton Parken at the right place at the right time.
- Tyler Green goes inside for 2.
- Dominick Sprague with the move to the basket for 2.
Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Copenhagen 64-61.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Sackets Harbor 64, Copenhagen 61
Heuvelton 61, Canton 58
Saranac Lake 66, Salmon Rier 50
Brushton-Moira 68, St. Regis Falls 41
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 56, Sackets Harbor 19
Hermon-DeKalb 68, Morristown 32
Norwood-Norfolk 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 23
Edwards-Knox 57, Hammond 55
OFA 62, Lisbon 12
Madrid-Waddington 44, Colton-Pierrepont 34
Heuvelton 46, Gouverneur 39
Boys’ high school hockey
OFA 2, Massena 1
Girls’ high school hockey
Salmon River 4, Massena 3
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Cortland 11, Clarkson 9
