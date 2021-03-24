Highlights & scores: Patriots vs. Golden Knights

By Mel Busler | March 24, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 7:03 AM

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball was among the games people were playing Tuesday night.

Sackets Harbor visited Copenhagen in one contest.

First quarter: Tyler Green stops and pops for 2. Sackets Harbor up 8-4.

- Cody Powis answers with the trey for Copenhagen, cutting the Patriots’ lead to 1.

- Garrett Tufo then nails the baseline J, putting Copenhagen up 1.

- Lucas Graves with the top of the key jumper puts Copenhagen up 3.

- Tyler Green with the move for 2, ties the game for the Patriots.

- Second quarter: Shareed Stokely with the floater in the paint for 2.

- Austin Griner takes it to the hoop for the bucket.

- Nolan Baker pulls up and nails the jumper.

- Dominick Sprague takes it down the lane to the basket.

- Lucas Graves from beyond the arc, all net.

- Clayton Parken at the right place at the right time.

- Tyler Green goes inside for 2.

- Dominick Sprague with the move to the basket for 2.

Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Copenhagen 64-61.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Sackets Harbor 64, Copenhagen 61

Heuvelton 61, Canton 58

Saranac Lake 66, Salmon Rier 50

Brushton-Moira 68, St. Regis Falls 41

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 56, Sackets Harbor 19

Hermon-DeKalb 68, Morristown 32

Norwood-Norfolk 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 23

Edwards-Knox 57, Hammond 55

OFA 62, Lisbon 12

Madrid-Waddington 44, Colton-Pierrepont 34

Heuvelton 46, Gouverneur 39

Boys’ high school hockey

OFA 2, Massena 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Salmon River 4, Massena 3

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Cortland 11, Clarkson 9

