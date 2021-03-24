Jefferson County opens 2 clinics for Thursday at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County has scheduled a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Thursday (March 25).
Which one you attend could depend on which vaccine you want.
Both will be at the McVean gymnasium on the Jefferson Community College campus.
The Moderna vaccine will be given from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Vaccinations are available for anyone who is eligible: essential workers, people with underlying health conditions, and people 50 and older.
Essential workers now include public-facing workers in government and nonprofit organizations that provide for people’s needs.
You can schedule an appointment at Register at www.jcphs.org. Click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments” box.
