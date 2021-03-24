Mark J. Aubertine, 42, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mark J. Aubertine, 42, of Parker Rd., passed away, Monday, March 22, 2021.
Born on January 26, 1979 at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY. He was a son of Sandy R. and Cindy E. Spencer Aubertine and graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School.
A marriage to Hillary Brown Aubertine ended in divorce.
Mark worked for Jessman Trash Removal for 5 years and Lawman Heating and Cooling for 10 years, both in Sackets Harbor, NY.
He was a member of the Sackets Harbor Sons of the American Legion Post No. 1757 and the Sportsman Club, Sackets Harbor, NY.
Mark enjoyed fishing, woodworking and motorcycles.
Survivors include his mother, Cindy E. Aubertine, Sackets Harbor, NY; a son, Cameron Aubertine, age 16, a daughter, Alexia Aubertine, age 14, and his former wife, Hillary Aubertine, all of Fulton, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Myong Aubertine, Chesapeake, VA aunt, Lori Spencer, Sackets Harbor, NY; uncle, Kent Spencer, Rome, NY; uncle, Kip Aubertine and wife, Judy, Zephyrhills, FL.
His father, maternal and paternal grandparents all passed away previously.
There will be no calling hours or funeral.
Donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor American Legion Post No. 1757, 209 Ambrose Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.