Meet United Way’s ALICE

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - United Way of Northern New York CEO Jamie Cox wants you to meet ALICE.
Cox explained during a 7 News This Morning interview that ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
You can see that interview in the video above.
ALICE refers to working people who live paycheck to paycheck and cannot afford basic necessities.
The United Way offers ALICE assistance through its partner agencies, Catholic Charities, Watertown Urban Mission, Lewis County Opportunities, and St. Lawrence County Community Development.
You can find out more at www.unitedway-nny.org/alice.
The United Way is also participating in next month’s Community Cares Radiothon.
It’s from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 on all Community Broadcast stations.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.