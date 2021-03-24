Morning Checkup: Lymphedema Awareness Month

Note: a graphic in the video shows an incorrect phone number. The correct number is in the write-up below.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Most people don’t know what lymphedema is, even though it affects one in 1,000 Americans.
Roxann Fennel is a physical and lymphatic therapist with Samaritan Rehabilitation Services. She said March is Lymphedema Awareness Month.
She also talked about what causes the condition and what symptoms to look out for during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

At its most basic definition, lymphedema is a swelling of a body part caused by damage to the lymphatic system.
You can contact Samaritan Rehabilitation Services through www.samaritanhealth.com/rehab or by calling 315-785-4088.
