CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy A. (Lyndaker) Jackson, 75,of Carthage died unexpectedly on March 22nd, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse following a medical procedure. Nancy was born on April11th,1945, in Lowville. The youngest child of the late Peter and Genevieve (Monnat) Lyndaker. She graduated from Beaver River Central School, after first attending Father Leo School in Croghan. As a young girl, she enjoyed spending time outside with her father, tending to the many tasks at the family homestead. Nancy worked for a time as a dental assistant with Dr. Schleider and then for Dr. Wilsby. On August 31st, 1963, she married Leonard Jackson at St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan. During their years together, they enjoyed the friendship of so many, who joined them at their camp on Lake Bonaparte for boating, snowmobiling, cards and good times. After the birth of her two children, Nancy operated a daycare out of her home, assisting with the growth of many children over the years, including her own grandchildren. Nancy loved to travel, and especially loved the annual trips with her sisters. She also enjoyed playing cards, and treasure hunting at garage sales and auctions. Family gatherings were such a highlight to her. The annual family reunions and Christmas parties in Croghan were something she looked so forward to. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her loving husband Leonard; two children Dennis (Julie) of Carthage, Cheryl Schroy (Allen Bango); her beloved grandchildren Genevieve (Robert) Grimm, Zachary Jackson, Dylan Schroy (Paige Labouf), Joshua Jackson, and great grandchildren Carter and Charlotte Schroy. Also surviving are siblings, C. Eugene (Louise) Lyndaker; Marietta Virkler; Beverley (Ronald) Bush; sister-in-laws Carolyn Lyndaker and Joyce Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, William (Audrey) Lyndaker, Arnold Lyndaker, sister Elaine Thayer and two brother-in-laws Elwood Virkler and Gary Jackson. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 28th from 2:00pm - 5:00pm at Scanlon Funeral Home, Main St., Croghan. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stephens Church in Croghan on Monday, March 29th at 10:30am, followed by burial in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Donations may be made in Nancy’s name to St. Stephen’s Church, PO Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com.