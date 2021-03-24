‘Pedal with a Purpose’ to support local theater company

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Chris Stowell, a professional theater designer and electrician in New York City, is planning to bike the East Coast to raise money for Stage Notes, a Watertown theater company.
Stowell appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about ‘Pedal with a Purpose.’ Watch his interview above.
A Stage Notes alumnus, Stowell will bike from Key West, Florida to Calais, Maine to raise money for Stage Notes.
“The reason I decided to be a designer and electrician in New York City was because of the influence Stage Notes had on me. So when the theatre world turned off its lights, I knew I had to figure out how to give back to Stage Notes during this troubling time. Stage Notes gives back to their community and this is how I want to give back to them,” he said.
To learn more, visit www.chrisonbiketour.com. There is a donation button for people to donate directly to Stage Notes and a separate donation button to support Chris on his journey.
