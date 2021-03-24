1000 Playhouse is Bringing Back Live Theater

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The season doesn’t start until July, so hopefully the border will be open by then.
Managing Artistic Director Brett Christopher has unveiled the company’s plans to return to the stage for the 2021 season. “In 2004, the Playhouse added a smaller, flexible venue to its operations in order to expand the company’s ability to innovate. Today, that decision will mean that we are able to produce theatre in 2021.” Running July 8 to October 31, the “bridge to brighter days” season will offer four full productions on the Firehall Theatre stage. An outdoor, open-air tent will be part of the experience and every production run will also include streamed performances.
To ensure the safest return and experience at the theatre this summer, safety protocols and policies have been put in place in adherence to the regional health unit guidelines. “The health and safety of our artists, staff, audience, and community is our top priority” Christopher adds. “Because of our rural location, the support of our Board of Directors, and the ingenuity of the Playhouse staff, we are ready to help lead the sector back into its venues.” Plans include an outdoor tent as the theatre’s lobby and bar, shows with no intermission, limiting the audience to 50 people indoors, guests entering and exiting the theatre at staggered times, assigned and distanced seating, mandatory masks, regular COVID-19 testing for artists, and much more.
To allow the public to book with confidence, refunds are offered this season up to one week before the performance. As well, up to three hours before a performance bookings may be cancelled and customers will receive a credit to another show for the 2021 season and beyond. “If someone is feeling unwell or, at the last minute, feels hesitant to attend, we’ve put temporary box office policies in place to know that they’re fully covered” says Christopher. It’s an ever-changing world and TIP will be prepared to make adjustments to the season if public health conditions change. Each production offers four streamed performances this season at various times throughout the run. These are designed and performed exclusively for online audiences and filmed on site from TIP’s new digital studio. “We also understand that some people may not be ready to visit us in person at this time. That’s why we’re bringing theatre to the comfort of your couch.”
The TIP 2021 season will begin on July 8 and run until October 31. Patron Member tickets are now on sale with subscriptions available for purchase beginning April 6, and single tickets on April 27. The 2021 season has been made possible with the support of the Canada Council, the Ontario Arts Council, and the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture of the Government of Ontario.
FIREHALL THEATRE
Miss Caledonia Written by Melody A. Johnson.
Musical arrangements & original score by Alison Porter. Directed by Brett Christopher. July 8 – 31 Streamed performances: July 16 at 7:30pm, July 21 at 2pm, July 27 at 7:30pm, July 31 at 2pm It’s 1955, and Peggy Ann Douglas is hitching her wagon to the pageant circuit in the hope it’ll steer her from her farm to the bright lights of a Hollywood movie set. A play packed with baton twirling, song belting, and some fantastic fiddle playing. This is a play for anyone who knows what it’s like to dream big and hustle to make it happen.
Sexy Laundry Written by Michele Riml. Directed by Krista Jackson.
August 5 – 29 Streamed performances: August 13 at 7:30pm, August 18 at 2pm, August 24 at 7:30pm, August 28 at 2pm Armed with a copy of “Sex for Dummies”, Alice and Henry check themselves into a trendy spa hotel with a mission: to jump-start their 25-year marriage. Can they embrace all the wild suggestions Alice keeps pulling from her handy-dandy marriage-saving manual? Is Henry prepared to see his fifty-plus wife, and mother of his children, dressed in black leather?
Back in ’59 Written by Thom Currie. Directed by Stephanie Graham.
September 9 – October 2 Streamed performances: September 17 at 7:30pm, September 22 at 2pm, September 28 at 7:30pm, October 2 at 2pm Four friends attending their 10-year high school reunion sneak away to an old hangout to reminisce and remember the music of their youth. Join them on this nostalgic trip through the 50s and 60s featuring over 70 hit songs, including Let’s Twist Again, Leader of the Pack, and It’s My Party. This musical mashup features incredible harmonies, clever medleys, and snappy choreography.
Serving Elizabeth
Written by Marcia Johnson. Directed by Leah-Simone Bowen. October 7 – 31 Streamed performances: October 15 at 7:30pm, October 20 at 2pm, October 26 at 7:30pm, October 30 at 2pm Mercy, a Kenyan independence activist, is asked to cook for the visiting princess Elizabeth, who turns out to have a few surprises of her own. Sixty years later, the making of a TV series about the royal family causes more than a few culture clashes for a young Kenyan-Canadian production intern. A fresh, funny, and smart new play about colonialism, monarchy, and who is serving whom.
