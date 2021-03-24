1000 Playhouse is Bringing Back Live Theater

To allow the public to book with confidence, refunds are offered this season up to one week before the performance. As well, up to three hours before a performance bookings may be cancelled and customers will receive a credit to another show for the 2021 season and beyond. “If someone is feeling unwell or, at the last minute, feels hesitant to attend, we’ve put temporary box office policies in place to know that they’re fully covered” says Christopher. It’s an ever-changing world and TIP will be prepared to make adjustments to the season if public health conditions change. Each production offers four streamed performances this season at various times throughout the run. These are designed and performed exclusively for online audiences and filmed on site from TIP’s new digital studio. “We also understand that some people may not be ready to visit us in person at this time. That’s why we’re bringing theatre to the comfort of your couch.”