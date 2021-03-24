Robert A. Irvine, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert A. Irvine, 85, of Francis Street, passed away March 22, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Mr. Irvine was born July 30, 1935 in Watertown, son of John J. and Rose May (Brouty) Irvine. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in June of 1954. On May 18, 1957 he married Shirley J. Grant at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Francor officiating. Mr. Irvine died July 2, 2015.
Mr. Irvine was a school crossing guard and was employed with TOPS Market in Seaway Plaza. Previously he was employed with the New York Air Brake for over 35 years. He was in the National Guard for eight years and is a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
He enjoyed trains, collecting coins and stamps, playing cards, playing pool, Westerns on TV and loved history.
Surviving is his daughter, Catherine (Allen) Huff, Watertown, three grandchildren, Stephanie and her companion Jason, Cheyane and Christopher, three great grandchildren, Adara, Jace, a baby on the way and close friends, Cindy and Fred Goslin. A great granddaughter Cimmaron in May 2018, a brother Harold Irvine and a sister Anna Elizabeth Irvine all died before him.
Calling hours will be Sunday 1-3pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. with a funeral service at 3pm with Pastor Jeffery Smith officiating. Burial will be Monday at 10 am in Glenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
