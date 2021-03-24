Rose Mary Soluri, 83, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose Mary Soluri, 83, of 811 Boyd St., Watertown, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2021 at her home, where she was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and no services to be held at this time.
She was born on December 17, 1937 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Cecil and Violet Gilbo Bedore.
She married Joseph J. Soluri on December 20, 1953, following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. The couple resided in Watertown where she was a homemaker.
Rose Mary was a kind and generous woman who would help anyone in need. She was best known for her spaghetti dinners every Sunday afternoon for the past 65 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo, crossword puzzles and was a big Elvis fan. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Joseph J. Soluri; eight children, Violet Woodard, Black River, Joseph C. (Tosha) Soluri, Watertown, Cindy (John) Smith, Palm Bay, FL, Lora Soluri and her best friend Elmer Parish, Penny Hicks and her companion, Patrick Thurston, Zina Ramey and her companion, Kenny Davis, Donald (Curtis) Brooks, and April (Shawn) Secor all of Watertown, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by two sons, Joseph “Peanut” Soluri II died in 1955, Michael Soluri in 2015, and five siblings, Norma Veley, Mary Yetz, Flora Carr, Donald Bedore and Loretta Langridge.
Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Shriners Hospital for Children or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www. hartandbrucefh.com.
