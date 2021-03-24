Schumer meets with incoming Fort Drum commanding general

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The incoming commander of Fort Drum met with the state’s senior senator Tuesday.
Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. met Sen. Charles Schumer in the Senate majority leader’s office.
Beagle is slated to take over from current Fort Drum commander Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes later this year.
Schumer’s office says he reminded Beagle of Fort Drum’s unique partnership with the north country.
He pointed out that there are no schools or hospital on post, so military families have seamlessly integrated into the community and rely on local services.
Beagle is coming to Fort Drum after serving as commanding general of the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
Prior to that assignment, he served as deputy commanding general for support at Fort Drum.
Mennes, who came to Fort Drum in 2019, is leaving to become deputy commanding general, I Corps, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
