North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The White House says North Korea fired short-range missiles this past weekend, just days after his sister Kim Yo Jong threatened the United States and South Korea for holding joint military exercises. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Source: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)