Some rain, lots of clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Skies start out clear, but will cloud up quickly as a low-pressure system moves in.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. It won’t be quite as warm as it’s been. Highs will be in the upper-50s.
A high-pressure system moves in overnight. Lows will be around 50.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Some places could get close to 70.
Friday will be a rainy day. We could see a thundershower in the morning and rain on and off throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
It will be partly sunny and cooler on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s, about where they should be for this time of year.
Showers are likely on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be around 40.
It will be mostly sunny and around 50 on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.