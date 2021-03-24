Tri-county region reports 1 new COVID death, 39 new infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new COVID death was reported Wednesday in the tri-county region. When it comes to new infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 39 cases.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported one new death and 11 new cases Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,545 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 3 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 75 cases are active and 6,376 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 19 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 5,911 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,704 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 9 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,923.
The death toll remains at 29.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 1,830 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
