Union: drugs continue to plague Cape Vincent prison

TOWN OF CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The union which represents corrections officers says drugs continue to plague the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, an inmate was brought to the infirmary on March 9 after appearing unsteady on his feet. The prisoner, while in the infirmary, reached into his pant pockets, pulled out an unknown object and swallowed it. Officers frisked the inmate and found two Suboxone strips in his possession. Medical staff determined the inmate was under the influence of drugs.
Ten days later, an officer processing a package mailed to an inmate found 14 pieces of paper that had been sewn into a pair of sweatpants. The paper, which was wrapped in plastic, was opened and had a white powdery substance inside. The substance tested positive for heroin. The drugs were seized as evidence. The package was mailed from Waterbury, Connecticut.
That same day, an officer observed an inmate acting suspicious and intoxicated. The officer approached the inmate, frisked him and found two orange strips in his pant pocket. The news release did not say what the strips were.
In a separate incident on March 22, an inmate elbowed an officer in the face. A second officer came to assist and was punched in the face before staff administered pepper sprayed him. The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated by facility medical staff.
