Union: drugs continue to plague Cape Vincent prison

According to the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, an inmate was brought to the infirmary on March 9 after appearing unsteady on his feet. The prisoner, while in the infirmary, reached into his pant pockets, pulled out an unknown object and swallowed it. Officers frisked the inmate and found two Suboxone strips in his possession. Medical staff determined the inmate was under the influence of drugs.